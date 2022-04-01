Area Leaning More Toward Corn Planting

The USDA recently issued a statement that according to their polling data, farmers are going to plant more beans than corn in the upcoming growing season. If you were to ask area seed companies, the trend is just the opposite.

Randy Broesder, Director at the Forest City Farmers Coop sees a locally different picture than the national survey.

As of late, corn has been outproducing soybeans in gains on the Chicago Board of Trade. This may be playing a role in local planning and decision making. Thursday was a classic example according to Broesder.

Recent concerns surrounding the Ukrainian-Russian War, exports to foreign nations, and the actual harvest numbers from South America are all playing a role in these large swings in prices. Right now, corn is seeing the market price gains but that could change according to Broesder.

Area grain producers continue to monitor the extenuating factors as spring planting rapidly approaches.