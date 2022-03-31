Gov. Reynolds Issues a Statement in Response to the Iowa Senate Passing Her Education Bill

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the Iowa Senate passing her education bill Wednesday night:

“The Senate made clear tonight that parent’s matter. Iowans want and deserve school choice and educational freedom for their children, and I urge the House to get this across the finish line and send a bill to my desk.

“If education truly is the great equalizer, we should create opportunities for more families to provide their children with the education choice that’s best for them. That’s exactly what this legislation does.”