Ernst: We have to understand U.S. strategy in assisting Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, continued her calls to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to push back on Putin and win the war. Ernst said that it was the consensus of both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate delegation visit she led to Poland and Germany that we need to understand the U.S. mission and strategy.

Today, Ernst led a bipartisan group of 25 senators requesting answers from President Biden’s national security advisor (NSA), Jake Sullivan, on the speed, specifics, and supply of lethal aid provided to Ukraine.