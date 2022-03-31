Cyrano to Premiere at the Boman Fine Arts Center

The area will be treated to a twist on the classic tale of Cyrano on Friday and Saturday at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. The Forest City High School Drama Department will present Cyrano: A Nose by Any Other Name by Jeff McKillip. This version is a slight twist on the classic tale according to Director Daniel Sarasio Meyer.

Dan Hovinga plays the role of Cyrano De’Berge and enjoys the challenge of his character.

Hovinga admits that this is something he has never done both onstage and in real life.

Cyrano has a little help from Carson Strukel who plays Chris in the show. His character has its limits.

The show is a comedy which is one of the hardest formats to learn. According to Sarasio-Meyer, the cast has been taking things in steps to learn how to carry the show properly.

Tickets are available by clicking on this link: