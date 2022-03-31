AudioEducationMediaNews

Cyrano to Premiere at the Boman Fine Arts Center

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2022

The area will be treated to a twist on the classic tale of Cyrano on Friday and Saturday at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. The Forest City High School Drama Department will present Cyrano: A Nose by Any Other Name by Jeff McKillip. This version is a slight twist on the classic tale according to Director Daniel Sarasio Meyer.

Dan Hovinga plays the role of Cyrano De’Berge and enjoys the challenge of his character.

Hovinga admits that this is something he has never done both onstage and in real life.

Cyrano has a little help from Carson Strukel who plays Chris in the show. His character has its limits.

The show is a comedy which is one of the hardest formats to learn. According to Sarasio-Meyer, the cast has been taking things in steps to learn how to carry the show properly.

Tickets are available by clicking on this link:

Cyrano: A Nose by Any Other Name by Jeff McKillip

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2022
Show More
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW