Concert Benefit for the People of Ukraine Scheduled

A concert is planned for next month at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park that will be a benefit for the people of Ukraine. Clay Norris, executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, says the “Rock for Ukraine” show on April 11th will feature three well-known Iowa bands.

The acts will feature a wide range of popular music over the decades.

A non-profit agency that’s already established itself in bringing relief supplies to Ukraine will be the beneficiary of the concert.

There’s a $10 suggested donation and doors to the Roof Garden will open at 5 p.m. Learn more at: www.iowarocknroll.com.