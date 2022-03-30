Winnebago County Applies to NIACOG Housing Program

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have submitted an application to be a part of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) Housing Program. The organization has its local offices in Mason City and serves an eight-county area. The housing program will take the place of the Homeward program according to NIACOG’s Caroline Eggena.

According to Eggena, Winnebago County is not the only county that is making the switch.

The supervisors consider this program to be a tremendous asset to the community because of the way it serves the low-income housing residents.

Not everyone qualifies for this program according to Eggena.

Those who would be interested in finding out more can contact NIACOG at (641) 423-0491.