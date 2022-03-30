Forest City Schools Part of a $500K Award to Grow Computer Science Teacher Workforce

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced $506,084 in annual awards that will prepare K-12 teachers in 136 school districts and nonpublic schools to teach computer science. The Forest City Community School District received $7,825 from that award. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was pleased with the award. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CS-Grant-1-1.mp3

The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa. In 2020, Gov. Reynolds proposed, and the Legislature passed House File 2629 requiring K-12 schools to offer computer science education to all students, starting with high schools in 2022-23.