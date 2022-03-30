Obits

Carolyn S. (O’Neel) Threlkeld

Carolyn S. (O’Neel) Threlkeld, 78, of Britt passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Carolyn Threlkeld will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Pastor Eric Schubert officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion at 1:30 PM. 

Visitation will be held on Friday, Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

 

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839

