Waldorf baseball falls in finale, takes three of four from Presentation

On Sunday, the Waldorf baseball team started a four-game home series with NSAA opponent Presentation College.

The Warriors had no problem beating the Saints 12-2 in seven innings in the first game. It was a sign of good things to come for a young Waldorf team that has been slow out of the blocks this year.

In the second game on Sunday, Waldorf again came away as the victor, beating Presentation, 5-2.

Monday, Waldorf got set to close the homestand by playing two more games with the Saints. Both teams were bundled up in the chill of the North Iowa air. Though the players may have been cold, the bats were hot in Monday’s first game. Waldorf went to 3-0 in the series with another dominating 11-1 win over the Saints.

Note* At the time of this article, no stats from the first three games were available.

Monday afternoon, Waldorf closed the homestand with the fourth and final game against the visiting Saints. Waldorf was up against Presentation’s ace, Francisco Avena. Avena got all the run support he would need right away in the top of the first inning when Matthew Womack launched a moonshot two-run homer to left field off Waldorf starter Alva Banuelos. Waldorf cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the first inning when Thomas capllonch singled to score Atticus Smith, but Presentation was able to add two more in the third and one more in the fifth inning to open a fatal 5-1 lead.

Matthew Tran came in as the Warrior’s bulk pitcher in relief of Banuelos. He pitched a solid 3 and 2/3 allowing just one run on four hits, and struck out two. The only run he allowed was a solo homer to left field that Tyus Stanley skied, but the fly ball came down on the wrong side of the fence with the wind blowing.

Davis Churchman had the only multi-hit game for Waldorf as they fell 5-2. Their season record is now 5-17, and they are 4-3 in the NSAA.

Waldorf will be back at home tomorrow afternoon against (RV) Clarke University for one game scheduled at 4:00 PM.