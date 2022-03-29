North Iowa Schools Address AEA Purchasing Agreement

For North Iowa Community Schools, there are services which the district takes advantage of that assist their students and teachers on the education side. One of these services is through the Area Education Association or AEA. The district shares with other districts, mental health and special education needs to better assist students in their development.

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson finds these services invaluable, particularly for rural school districts.

What is particularly disconcerting is that in general, students have had a harder time going through home-based education during the pandemic. As a result, isolationism has brought about mental health issues with some students around the area. Erickson has recognized this and will use tools provided by the AEA to combat any problems that may arise.

The school board approved the purchase agreement to further assist students and teachers.