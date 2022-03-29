Feenstra Criticizes Biden’s Response to National Energy Crisis as “Crickets. Nothing. Zero.”

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voiced his concerns that President Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget fails to offer a comprehensive plan to increase biofuels production and lower gas prices in Iowa.

During his remarks, Feenstra questioned Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young inquiring why the Biden Administration has consistently overlooked biofuels as a channel to secure American energy independence:

“A budget is a statement of values, and I tend to agree with that,” said Rep. Feenstra. “We all understand that we have an energy crisis in our country. We are all paying a tremendous amount for gas at the pump right now which affects every family and business. So, my question is, being from Iowa, why don’t we have American made biofuels in this budget?”

While Director Young attempted to defend President Biden’s anti-American energy record, Feenstra criticized the President’s response to the nation’s energy crisis as “Crickets. Nothing. Zero.”

Feenstra also argued against repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, enacted during the Trump Administration, which spurred economic growth, created jobs, and cut taxes for Iowa families and businesses.

You can watch his full remarks below: