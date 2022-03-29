Obits

Arlyce L. (State) Rout

Arlyce L. (State) Rout, 84, of Boone, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

Funeral services for Arlyce L. Rout will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Dan Solomon officiating. Burial will be held at the Galt Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

 

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

114 E. Ellsworth Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233

