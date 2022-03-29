Absentee Ballot Request Period Begins Today

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the absentee ballot request period for the June 7 primary election is now open. Voters wishing to cast their ballot through the mail can submit their request for an absentee ballot beginning today. Iowa law allows a 70-day request period for absentee ballots.

County auditors can begin mailing absentee ballots 20 days ahead of Election Day, which will be Wednesday, May 18.

“I encourage Iowans to have a voting plan, and if you choose to vote absentee through the mail, you can submit your request for a ballot now,” Secretary Pate said. “If you prefer to vote in-person, county auditors’ offices will be open starting May 18, or you can go to the polls on Election Day. Whichever method you choose, we are taking the necessary steps to protect the integrity of your vote.”

Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests to receive a ballot by mail must be received by the county auditor’s office by Monday, May 23. In-person absentee voting at the county auditor’s office is available through the day before the election, June 6.