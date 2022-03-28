Winnebago Conservation Board Explores Allowing Pets in Cabins

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is considering allowing pets into their cabins like the Lake Catherine Cabin. The idea is something Director Robert Schwartz must look into before the next board meeting.

This is nothing new and many locations outside of Winnebago County allow pets, particularly dogs during the hunting seasons. Families who are getting away for the weekend will also bring their dogs along because they are a member of the family, and it adds an extra measure of security.

Schwartz will gather the requested information and the board will meet in April to make a decision.