Winnebago Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am with a discussion on secondary road matters. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will outline the current state of the roads and will discuss possible projects, repairs, and grading.

Drainage matters will center around a project in Drainage District 11. The board will be looking into received estimates for the work and decide on the company to use.

Elections are quickly approaching, and the board must take into consideration pay raises for the individuals who run the polling locations. Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss will go before the board to ask that the pollsters receive a raise in pay to $12 an hour. Finding individuals to become poll workers is difficult considering many locations are hiring at $15 an hour. Further, people have a hard time getting off work to be a poll worker for an entire day. The board will have to look at how competitive they are in this field compared to other counties.

The board will discuss the viability for a cage free-Ovations Farms site near Thompson. The board will set a date and time for a public hearing allowing the public to weigh in on the issue.

The supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.