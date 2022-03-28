Waldorf softball scores a season-high, wins for the first time

Waldorf softball interim co-head coaches Justin Uhlenhopp and Karina Prieto tasted victory for the first time this weekend as the Warriors faced Dakota State for a four-game set in Madison, SD.

Uhlenhopp and Prieto have been working hard to get the Warriors to this point since assuming the role of the head coach just 24 days before the season started.

Waldorf fell in the opening game Saturday afternoon, losing 12-1 in five innings. Dakota State jumped on the Warriors early, and Waldorf could never get their offense going, though that changed quickly as the second game of the double-header got going with a bang.

Junior Emily Muro started the game off with a single to right field. After a SAC bunt attempt that resulted in an error and another runner on base, Waldorf got an extra-base hit blast from freshman Brooke Hickey to score Muro. That was followed by a SAC fly from sophomore Kaela Eslinger, and another Dakota State error allowed Hickey to score and give Waldorf a 3-0 lead.

Waldorf gave two of those runs back in the bottom of the first inning but scored another three runs in the third behind a big double from freshman Paige Pierson, who came in to pitch the final out of the first inning and the rest of the game.

Waldorf went into cruise control in the fourth and fifth, at one point leading the game 14-3. Dakota made a charge in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to make it 14-7, but Waldorf scored two in the sixth and held DSU and won 16-7 in 6 innings.

Pierson got the win going 5.1 – 12 H – 3 ER – 2 SO

Two hits and two RBI from Muro, Pierson, Bree Hamblin, and Kassidy Klyea

The win gave Waldorf their first of the season, moving their record to 1-13 and 1-1.

Sunday, Waldorf was back in action again at DSU. They again lost the first game, 8-5 but came back to win the final game of the four-game set, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon. Pierson went to 2-0 on the season, pitching all seven innings and allowing two earned runs on eight hits; she walked three and struck one out.

Waldorf is now 2-14 overall and 2-2 in the NSAA. They will be in action in Forest City for the first home conference series of the year this coming weekend, April 2nd and 3rd, for four games against Presentation College. Saturday, the first game will start at 2:00 PM, with Sunday’s double-header opening at noon.