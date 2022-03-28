AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Lake Mills to Raise Water Rates
The Lake Mills City Council is facing higher rate costs when it comes to their water. As a result, City Clerk Diane Price stated that these additional costs need to be passed to the residents of the city.
City governments across the area are finding that there are higher costs involved in many of their utility operations. These are due to mechanical operations and personnel. Lake Mills is trying to hold the line on these as much as possible in order to keep rates affordable for their residents.