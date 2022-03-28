Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint Announce 2022 Grant Awards

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2022 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.

“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company. “Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 154 community projects in Iowa.”

“Over the years, the Paint Iowa Beautiful program has awarded paint grants to projects in every county in Iowa,” said Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “The program provides the paint for beautification and clean-up projects that improve the economic vitality and cultural climate of Iowa communities in every corner of Iowa.”

In the 19-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 12,564 gallons of paint for 1,286 community projects in Iowa.

In addition to paint projects, join over 50 communities participating in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Pick Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams. Encourage your community mayor, city council or county supervisors to announce several days or a week as PICK-UP YOUR COMMUNITY. Pick-Up Iowa is being held through June 30th, 2022 on any dates that work for your community. To participate you must register your group/organization at https://keepiowabeautiful.org/ get-involved/community- outreach-opportunities/pick- up-iowa/. Registered participant groups are eligible for a limited supply of free cleanup supplies donated by Keep Iowa Beautiful.