Wright County Board to Discuss Naming Voting Precincts

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to hold a second reading of an ordinance that will allow for the naming of voting precincts. The board has already held a first reading on the measure that gives the county a means to simplify understanding which precinct is which for both the voter and the county.

The board will also consider a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolling Hills and the Central Iowa Community Services Regions Mental Health Advocate Contract. The Supervisors must pass both of these in order to continue working with the groups. The board is expected to take that action on Monday morning.

The board will also hear from Wright County secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons who will give an update on the current state of secondary roads in the county. The update may include any upcoming projects, resurfacing, or repairs to the roads.