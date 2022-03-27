New Safe Haven Guidelines Discussed

A state program aimed at saving lives of newborn children is getting a makeover of sorts. The Iowa Legislature is considering changing its legal timeframe according to State Senator Dennis Guth.

The law also stipulates those parents may also contact 911 within thirty days of the infant’s birth and relinquish full custody of child to the attending first responder.

Even with the present 30-day window, the program has been successful in saving lives of newborns in the state. Nearly 50 children have been given up by parents who cannot support them.

The law was passed after a case in 2001 where a teen mother in eastern Iowa killed her baby after a home delivery.