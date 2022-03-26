Early Cases of Bird Flu Found in the Area

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he is concerned about the number of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu, that have already been detected and confirmed in Iowa.

Naig says they are pretty confident the bird flu is linked to the migration of birds. He says the earlier discovery does not mean we are in for a repeat of the 2015 outbreak.

Naig says believes government agencies and the industry are better prepared now than in 2015 to handle the spread of the bird flu.

Naig made his comments during stops in Sioux and Plymouth Counties.