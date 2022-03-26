Des Moines Arts Festival Recruiting Volunteers

The Des Moines Arts Festival® is recruiting volunteers to fill 800 volunteer shifts at the 2022 Festival – June 24 – 26. The volunteer program, sponsored by the Polk County Board of Supervisors, has been awarded Best Volunteer Program by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) and will utilize volunteers starting Wed., June 22 through Sunday, June 26.

Volunteers are needed for set-up, tear-down and a variety of activities to keep the Festival operating smoothly. These roles include supporting artists, providing direction at the information booths and student art exhibition, selling merchandise, sharing information at the sustainability stations, VIP Club management and providing guidance to other volunteers. Volunteers can sign-up individually or as a group. The Festival highly encourages corporations to consider group volunteering.

Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks, beverages and a free drink coupon from Exile Brewing Company to use after the Festival.

“Our volunteers are a crucial part of what makes the Des Moines Arts Festival a success each year,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “It takes a lot of people and a lot of hard work to pull off an event of this size with a focus on guest and artist experience.”

Interested individuals and group representatives should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/ volunteer to sign-up through a VolunteerLocal hosted site. Questions can be directed to the Festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Stacy Nay at volunteer@ desmoinesartsfestival.org.