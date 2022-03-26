AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Carlin Attends Britt Event

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor22 hours agoLast Updated: March 25, 2022
Right to Left: Gary Rayhons running for Hancock County Supervisor, Jim Nelson who is running for Iowa House 56th District, Gary Rockow (running for Hancock County Supervisor, Jim Carlin

Iowa Senator Jim Carlin took a moment to visit constituents at the Britt Golf Course on Friday afternoon. Carlin is running against U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley in the June primary election. He spoke with the gathered crowd about a number of issues he feels are not being adequately addressed. One of the big issues deals with fossil fuels vs. electric conversion.

He feels that the changeover could not even begin to happen in the mid-west because of the amount of infrastructure that has to be put in place to handle it.

He believes in producing more oil and natural gas in the United States and extending the amount available through the production of ethanol.

 

