Best Burger Judging Underway

The nominating phase is over, and the selection process is underway in the annual contest to name “Iowa Best Burger.” The Iowa Beef Industry Council conducts the contest and spokesperson Kylie Peterson says they are down to the top ten.

She says they had 5,400 votes from 265 cities and towns across Iowa which had burgers nominated. Now the judges will single out one of the final ten.

Peterson says judges can have several options to test when they visit the finalists.

Eight of the top ten establishments are making their first appearance in the contest.

Bambino’s of Ossian took home the title last year.

Here are this year’s finalists.

Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton; Pally’s Bar & Grille, Clive; Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, Sac City; he Flying Elbow, Marshalltown; Flaming Office Bar and Grill, Toledo; The Handlebar, Dallas Center; Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque; Victoria Station, Harlan; Lachele’s Fine Foods, Des Moines.