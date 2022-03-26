Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Early Spring Fishing is Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

The lake is ice free.

Black Hawk Lake

The lake is ice free. Water levels are roughly 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. Anglers are targeting panfish along shore in Town Bay primarily from the floating dock, the fish house, and along shore of Ice House Point. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair: Channel Catfish – Fair: Black Hawk Lake has a good population of 2-5 pound channel catfish. Try along the lakeside shoreline of the state marina (Drillings Point) and along Ice House Point using cut bait. Yellow Perch – Fair:

Brushy Creek Lake

The lake has recently opened up. Courtesy docks are in at the south, east, and north boat ramps

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

The lake has opened up. Anglers are starting to fish along shore and in the marina. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: After ice-out is a good time to target channel catfish close to shore. Use cut bait or shad sides fished on the bottom. To keep the bait on the hook try using a 1/0 to 3/0 bait holder hook and enough weight (3/8th to ½ ounce) to cast into the wind. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching keeper sized yellow bass in the marina. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being picked up in the marina.

Area lakes are ice free. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The Lake is about 95 percent ice free. Water temps are in the mid 30s. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish the wind swept shore with cut bait. Walleye – Slow: Angler success will increase as the water temps rise. Fish a minnow or jig near the outlet on the east shore. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few fish from the Ventura jetties.

Lake Cornelia

The Lake is ice free. The docks are not in yet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish the wind swept shore with cut bait.

Little Wall Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind swept shore with cut bait or liver.

Winnebago River

It’s the time of year to target Northern Pike. Fish a chub in the slack water below a dam or where a smaller stream enters the river. Walleye – Slow:

Most of the area Lakes are ice free. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The majority of the lake is now open and free of ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait. Yellow Bass – Good: With a little movement on the basin you should be able to get on a decent bite as well as catch a few other species while your at it.

Lost Island Lake

The lake is mostly free of ice. Yellow Perch – Fair: Lots of sorting may be needed.

Minnewashta Lake

The majority of the lake is now open and free of ice. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little bit of movement around the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait. Pumpkinseed – Fair:

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The majority of the lake is now open and free of ice. Walleye – Fair:

Spirit Lake

The lake is almost entirely free of ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Are mostly being caught along with the perch. Try tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Bluegill – Fair: Are mostly being caught along with the perch. Try tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Walleye – Slow: Season is currently closed till May 7th. Yellow Perch – Fair:

West Okoboji Lake

There are large portions that are now open and free of ice, but there is still a lot of thin coverage. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait. Bluegill – Fair: Many anglers have been successful off Triboji on the north end of the lake. Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait.

The walleye season for the Iowa Great Lake chain is currently closed. The season opens back up May 7th. Area lakes are almost entirely ice free allowing for open water fishing although no courtesy docks are yet in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels and turbidity on the rise on the Cedar. Fish eddies and current breaks. Ice fishing season ending on the Cedar. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish beginning to look for food floating their way. A hook loaded up with a crawler might be just the ticket. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike are on the move looking for good spawning grounds as ice melts and water warms. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallies showing up below dams. Try using a nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Use worms under a slip bobber with enough weight to get bait near bottom. Yellow Perch – Fair:

Decorah District Streams

Stream clarity variable depending on stream. Flows up with recent rain. Gravel roads are messy. Use care when walking from site to site as ground conditions are highly variable from ice to mush. Brook Trout – Fair: Insect hatches beginning to take place on sunny afternoons. Use midge minnow or scud patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Fair: Rain water flowing into streams bringing a fresh supply of foods for curious brownies. Fish near or around structure. Spinner or crank baits work well for this. Also try flies that look fishy. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow Trout are teasing anglers with soft strikes and nudges. Use small spinner baits hair jigs or hooks tipped with imitation eggs floating past structure.

Lake Hendricks

Lake is about 10% ice covered. Water clarity is good. No one out fishing. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report:

Lake Meyer

Lake is about 1/2 covered with ice. Ice fishing not recommended. Water is dirty. No one out fishing. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Parking lot and stream access should remain open. Be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Volga Lake

Volga Lake is almost ice free. Ice fishing not recommended. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report:

Chance of rain through Friday. Temperatures 30s through Sunday. With this weeks rain and warmer temperatures, most of the ice on rivers and lakes is gone. Water levels on area rivers are up. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Northern Pike – Fair: Try casting bucktail spinner baits or floating a chub or shiner under a bobber for some good pike action. Walleye – Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams are in excellent condition. Very clear water conditions; use subtle presentations and approach fish from downstream. Sunday could provide some runoff on our streams which can often be beneficial in catching brown trout. Brown Trout – Fair: Rainbow Trout – Fair:

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye and northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike – Fair: Try casting bucktail spinner baits or floating a chub or shiner under a bobber for some good pike action. Walleye – Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.

There have been a few reports of anglers catching walleye and northern pike on the interior rivers. Call area/local bait shops for the most up to date reports. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing is 8.7 feet and predicted to reach 10 feet. Water clarity is reduced due to recent rains. Water temp is 42 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Late ice anglers are drilling lots of holes and moving often to locate bigger gills. Fish the weed edges of deeper backwaters with jig tipped with waxworm. Northern Pike – Good: The northern pike bite is picking up as fish are starting to feed in preparation for the spawn. Sauger – Fair: Some smaller sauger being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure pre-spawn. Vertical jigging and drifting a live minnow has been effective. White Crappie – Slow: The late ice crappie bite has picked up. Fish minnows over woody structure in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting on plasitcs as fish are becoming more active pre-spawn.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville is 617 and predicted to rise over 619 feet. Water clarity is reduced due to recent rains. Water temp is 43 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are drilling lots of holes and moving often to locate bigger gills. Fish the weed edges of deeper backwaters with jig tipped with waxworm. Northern Pike – Good: The northern pike bite is picking up as fish are starting to feed in preparation for the spawn. Sauger – Fair: Some smaller sauger being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure pre-spawn. Vertical jigging and drifting a live minnow has been effective. White Crappie – Slow: The late ice crappie bite has picked up. Fish minnows over woody structure in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting on plasitcs as fish are becoming more active pre-spawn.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level in the tailwaters is 8.8 feet and predicted to rise to 11 feet this week. Water temperature is 42 degrees. Water clarity is reduced due to recent rains. The Guttenberg south boat ramps are free of ice and open. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are drilling lots of holes and moving often to locate bigger gills. Fish the weed edges of deeper backwaters with jig tipped with waxworm. Northern Pike – Fair: The northern pike bite is picking up as fish are starting to feed in preparation for the spawn. Sauger – Fair: Some smaller sauger being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure pre-spawn. Vertical jigging and drifting with a live minnow has been effective. White Crappie – Good: The late ice crappie bite has picked up. Fish minnows over woody structure in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting on plasitcs as fish are becoming more active pre-spawn.

Upper Mississippi River levels continue to rise this week with water temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s. Ice out and rising temperatures have fish actively feeding. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are currently 9.0 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.2 feet at the RR bridge and clarity is fair. Water levels will rise considerably this week. Some ice flows and debris is periodically flowing downstream but ramps are open. Sauger – Slow: Walleye and Sauger angling has started out slow in Pool 12 with most anglers using jig and minnow rigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Spring can be a good season to hit some tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads often are the preferred bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is rising and currently near 9.0 feet. The water temperature is around 39 degrees. Boat ramps are all open but some minimal ice flows remain. Water clarity is fair but the river may get turbid later this week. Paddlefish – Good: Paddlefish season is underway but please review all paddlefish rules before angling in Iowa and Illinois waters as regulations are somewhat complicated. Please contact myself or the local game wardens if uncertain of paddlefish snagging rules. Rainbow Trout – Good: The kids trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked again with rainbow trout for the winter. Remember if keeping trout to only keep two per child. Sauger – Slow: Ramps are all open and fishing pressure has been heavy when the weather is conducive. The bite has been somewhat slow but some nice fish were reported. Yellow Perch – No Report: Ice out catches of Yellow Perch can often found in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising at 8.2 feet, Camanche is at 11.4 feet and Le Claire is at 6.6 feet. Water temperature is around 42 in the main channel and clarity is fair. Water may turn turbid with the rising water level this week. Paddlefish – Good: Paddlefish season is underway but please review all paddlefish rules before angling in Iowa and Illinois waters as regulations are somewhat complicated. Please contact myself or the local game wardens if uncertain of paddlefish snagging rules. Sauger – Slow: Boat ramps are all open but angling has been generally slow. A few nice walleye and sauger have been reported however. Yellow Perch – No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system and the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. Often the tailwaters can be a great early spot for perch when the ice recedes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is at 8.9 feet and is rising. The water temperature is near 42 degrees and water clarity is fair but improving. Bluegill – No Report: Outside of marina areas not a lot of backwater bluegill habitat exists on Pool 15. Sauger – No Report:

Spring has returned to the river with lots of migrating birds going north and ice flows going south. Most of the ice is gone on the River but some does remain in backwater areas. Water levels are rising throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 8.85 feet and has risen over 2 feet since last week. Tailwater stage is forecasted to keep rising. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers but fishing has been slow. Sauger – Slow: There have been some saugers caught below the Lock and Dam in the Quad Cities. Try fishing with hair jigs and minnows or nightcrawlers. It has been mostly small saugers caught. White Bass – Fair: There have been some reports of white bass being caught in Sylvan Slough. Try casting jigs and twister tails.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 7.38 feet and has risen over 2 feet since last week. Tailwater stage is forecasted to keep rising. Water clarity at Muscatine is being reported as poor. Big Timber is free of ice. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the lock and dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or crawlers. Walleye – Slow: There have been some anglers out this past week. Try vertical jigging with minnows or crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston is 8.78 feet. Tailwater stage has risen close to 3 feet since last week. Tailwater stage is forecasted to keep rising. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or crawlers. Walleye – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 5.56 feet and has risen over 2 feet since last week. Tailwater stage is forecasted to keep rising. We have not received any reports on tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19. River stages are on the rise with recent rains. Tailwater stages have risen 2-3 feet this past week. River stages are forecasted to continue to rise. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers below the Locks and Dams but fishing has been slow. Water clarity has been poor to fair and water temperature is 44-45 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

A few boats have been out on the water more test run than fish. Water temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The river at Columbus junction has jumped up about a foot with the rains, less so down river at Wapello.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature in the low 40s. Water clarity good. Just a few boats out Monday none since then.

Lake Darling

Dock at Main ramp is in the water. Water clarity very good at 6+ feet. Water temperature was 48 degrees on Monday; dropping since then.

Lost Grove Lake

Docks won’t be in the water until April. A few boats were out on Monday morning most left after wind picked up. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Picking up a few early season bass working soft plastics very slowly along the rocks on the north shore.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

With the rains the river has gone up to about 3/4 bank full.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Minnows under floats in the backwaters was producing fish.

Coralville Reservoir

Water levels are at spring pool of 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the upper end of the lake with cutbait. Try current breaks or windblown flats.

Diamond Lake

The boat ramp and kayak launch are available but the rest of the facilities remain closed. No fishing report is available.

Lake Macbride

The lake is ice free and water temps are in the low 40s. Boat docks are not in yet but the boat slips at Main and Opie ramp are available. Black Crappie – Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cutbait in the upper reaches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try slow presentations around wood and rock.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is ice free and the docks were put in this week. No fishing reports are available.

Wapsi River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Pinicon Ridge ramp/dock are open but Wakpicada is closed due to some road conditions. There has been people fishing but no reports are available.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Open water conditions.

Lake Miami

Open water conditions. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs around the shoreline.

Lake Sugema

Open water conditions.

Lake Wapello

Open water conditions.

Ottumwa Park South Pond (Trout Pond)

Trout will be stocked on Friday, March 25th.Try small tube and twister jigs, casting spoons, or live minnows fished under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.82 msl with 904 msl being recreation pool. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Docks have been installed at Island View, South Fork, and Bridgeview. Army Corps campgrounds are closed. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides for early ice out catfish.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park is closed due to the damage from the tornado on March 5th.

Lakes are open water. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch Channel Catfish off wind-blown shorelines on the upper end of the lake using dead gizzard shad fished shallow in two to six feet of water.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye through March and April with twister tails swimbaits or live minnows on jigs.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye through March and April with twister tails swimbaits or live minnows on jigs. Early morning and evening are the best times.

All Central Iowa ponds and lakes are ice free. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake is a good destination for ice out catfish. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish in the upper end of the lake or windblown shoreline using shad sides.

Lake Anita

As water temperatures warm the crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Viking Lake

Viking lake is 5 feet low. Access is compromised. Black Crappie – Fair: Search the brush piles to find active crappies. Bluegill – No Report: Channel Catfish – No Report: Viking has a good catfish population. Use shad sides on a windblown shoreline for best success. Largemouth Bass – No Report:

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try using cutbait fished along windblown shorelines for Channel Catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using a jig tipped with livebait fished near deep cedar tree brushpiles for Crappie up to 11 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at main ramp.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try using finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brushpiles for Largemouth Bass up to 20 inches.

Mount Ayr district lakes are 100 percent ice free. Water temperature is in the mid-40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.