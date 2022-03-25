Miniature Golf Course Project on Hold in Lake Mills

Lake Mills residents may have to wait a little longer now for their miniature golf course to become a reality. The council continues to look into the project according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The city had received an engineering report on the proposed 18-hole miniature golf course which outlined what the project would entail and estimated costs. Then it was opened for bids and there was a large difference in projected costs according to Price.

As a result, the council agreed that there may need to be some changes made. With only one bid, Price stated the project may need some tweaking.

The city hopes to have more bids in after the revisions have been made.