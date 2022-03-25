Larson-Tweed Wildlife Area Involved in a Drainage Issue

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is addressing a drainage issue in the Larsen-Tweed Wildlife area. It involves a drainage ditch in Drainage District 92 and according to Director Robert Schwartz, there may be some changes to how the drainage is done.

The project would involve 450 feet of the Larson Tweed Wildlife area. This would need to be defined on whether it is an improvement and according to Schwartz, there are some aspects that need to be answered.

Once the decision is rendered by the NRCS, the issue will have to be addressed by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and the costs will be paid for by the drainage district.