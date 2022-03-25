Ernst: Global War on Terrorism Memorial “will be a place of remembrance for everyone.”

After successfully getting her bipartisan effort to create a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall signed into law, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)—a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism herself, attended the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation’s inaugural “Ruck the Reserve” event marking the authorization of the construction of the memorial. After delivering remarks, Ernst joined veterans, Gold Star families, leaders of veterans’ service organizations, advocates, and others for a ruck march along the Reserve on the National Mall.

Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, said the GWOT Memorial will be a place of reflection for all Americans and for the families of those who fought and died in our nation’s longest war.