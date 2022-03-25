COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State gets set to play Miami in the Regional semifinal

Iowa State took to the practice floor in Chicago Thursday to get ready for tonight’s Midwest Regional semifinal round game against Miami. In his first season as coach, T.J. Otzelberger has led the Cyclones back to the Sweet-16 after a 2-22 record a year ago.

Otzelberger says his first goal was the restored pride in the program

Otzelberger’s wife played basketball for Iowa State, and he says Ames is a perfect fit for his family.

Otzelberger says the credit goes to the players for a work ethic they established last summer.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga is in a familiar spot with the 10th-seeded Hurricanes set to face No. 11 seed Iowa State. It’s the first Sweet 16 for Miami since 2016 and the third in 11 years under Larranaga. A win over the Cyclones would send the Hurricanes to their first regional final. Larranaga has been there before. He coached George Mason in 2006 when it made the Final Four as an 11-seed.

Pregame show at 7:30 PM and tipoff around 8:45 PM on KIOW.