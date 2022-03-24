Titonka Library to Highlight Ghost Towns in Kossuth County

The landscape of Iowa is constantly changing. Even in the local area, we find that cities and slowly come and go. In Kossuth County, there are ghost towns which will be highlighted in an upcoming event at the Titonka Public Library. Head Librarian Damian Strecker stated that the presentation is part of the numerous events at the Titonka Library.

Many people don’t know about the existence of some of these small towns that may have thrived in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. What caused them to vanish on the map and where were they?

The event is free and open to the public. Strecker is excited about this presentation because it will give young and old an opportunity to learn more about the local area and the places that have vanished or may have old lost buildings as a tribute to their once thriving existence.

The event is Friday the 30th at 5:30pm in the Titonka Library.