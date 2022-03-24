North Iowa Schools to Pay Pandemic Stipends

The North Iowa Community School Board is rewarding its instructional staff after its hard work during the pandemic. The board met recently to consider the payments to its teachers for having to quickly redesign curriculum to meet the needs of students and graduation requirements.

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson stated that the actions by Governor Kim Reynolds who authorized the money to go towards these stipends, were of a great benefit to the district.

While Governor Reynolds did authorize the money to go to school districts, there were areas that required the school board to step in and work out.

This also included the support staff which included kitchen staff, janitorial services, and others who played an integral role in the continuing function of the school district during the pandemic.

The board voted in favor of the stipends as a way to recognize and thank everyone for their tireless hard work.