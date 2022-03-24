AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Lake Mills Council Approves Budget
The Lake Mills City Council held a public hearing on the new fiscal year budget and have now passed the measure. According to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price, city taxpayers will not see a rise in taxes.
The city will maintain its costs for services to the community as council members did not have significant project concerns in the near future.
The new budget will take effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1st.