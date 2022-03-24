Janice “Jan” E. Missman, 84, of Woden, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the Good Samaritan Society.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

