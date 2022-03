Wendell Noah, 94, of Belmond, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Hillcrest Country Estates Rehab Cottage in Papillion, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow.

