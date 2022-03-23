Waldorf hires Alabama native Paramore as new offensive coordinator

Waldorf head football coach Will Finley wasn’t expecting to be hiring a new offensive coordinator, but in February, when former OC Brody Rohach was announced as the new quarterback’s coach for DII Sioux Falls, that is exactly what Finley had to do.

Three weeks later, Waldorf has hired their guy, Chase Paramore, from Texas Wesleyan University.

Paramore started this coaching career at Faulkner University, followed by his most successful coaching run at Southwestern Assemblies of God University(SAGU). He helped head coach Ryan Smith run the offense, helped lead the Lions to a 9-3 overall record, and won the 2021 NCCAA Victory Bowl. Paramore joined Smith at the 2021 NAIA senior bowl in Durham, N.C, where Smith acted as the head coach for the West team; other coaches on the West team this past winter included Waldorf’s, Will Finley, and Tyler Chapa. Paramore moved on to Texas Wesleyan after the senior bowl, where he was getting set for his first spring with Rams when Finley’s call came.

It was a perfect match. A promotion to lead an offense for Paramore and Finley – he landed the number one guy on his board.

Paramore is a fresh voice with new ideas to rebrand the Waldorf offense moving forward. But also gives a fresh start to the offensives players on the roster already. With the departure of Rohach, quickly following was his offensive line coach Jake Riederer and wide receivers coach, Joe Sengel. Riederer returned to work in the private sector while Sengel followed Rohach to Sioux Falls. Paramore praised Rohach, Sengel and Riederer for their work at Waldorf. But says before he arrived, he didn’t know any player from Adam – meaning everyone would have the same chance to see the field.

So the big question. What can Waldorf football fans expect to see on the field this fall? Well, don’t just pull up some SAGU tape on YouTube. Especially games played later in the season, things used in Texas won’t work in the snow and cold of Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota – something that has been on the mind of both Paramore and Finley as they work to prepare material for the team.

“Coach Paramore is one of the brightest and hardest working coaches in college football. He has a great reputation as a recruiter and will benefit the Waldorf football program in a tremendous way”. – Ryan Smith, SAGU Head Coach

Paramore will look to get the backfield moving more often, using rush pass options (RPOs), relying on the offensive line to push downhill, and using the strength of his quarterback. The Warriors will give opponents different looks throughout the game to throw them off while also dramatically changing things week by week, so fans – and opponents – won’t know what they will see when they come to the game each Saturday.

The Waldorf football team started their spring practice schedule with 14 practice dates from Monday through April 22nd. Paramore wants his offense to learn new things and have good days. He’s not worried about them beating the Waldorf defense, which is experienced with minor changes compared to the offense.

Waldorf will host a spring game on Sunday, April 24th, at Bolstorff Field in Forest City, with more details surrounding the event to come soon.