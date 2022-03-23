Forest City Schools Part of a $500K Award to Grow Computer Science Teacher Workforce

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced $506,084 in annual awards that will prepare K-12 teachers in 136 school districts and nonpublic schools to teach computer science. The Forest City Community School District received $7,825 from that award. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was pleased with the award.
The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa. In 2020, Gov. Reynolds proposed, and the Legislature passed House File 2629 requiring K-12 schools to offer computer science education to all students, starting with high schools in 2022-23.
The 2021-22 Incentive Fund drew 40 applications. Of those, 21 awards totaling $506,084 will go to school districts, nonpublic schools and Area Education Agencies that created collaborative proposals to serve multiple schools. Training that prepares educators to teach computer science in the next six to 12 months is a priority. Recipients will report their progress after the 2021-22 school year.