Ernst, Smith Call for National Women in Agriculture Day

During Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week, U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.)—both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee—are calling for this upcoming Thursday, March 24, to be designated as “National Women in Agriculture Day,” honoring “the countless women who help agriculture prosper both at home and abroad.” The senators are introducing a bipartisan resolution that has the support of 55 fellow senators.

“As we observe Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week, we recognize women who were pioneers in their respective fields,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Women have always played leading roles in American agriculture, from farming and research to agricultural education and agribusiness. This week, I invite all Americans to join me in celebrating National Women in Agriculture Day.”

“Agriculture is the backbone of Minnesota’s diverse economy,” said Senator Tina Smith. “Women have always played an essential role in this sector, and I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort to set aside a day during Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week where we step back and recognize the women who have been central to our agricultural achievements and success.”