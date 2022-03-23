Ernst on Defending Freedom in Ukraine

After leading nine of her Senate colleagues on a bipartisan delegation visit to Poland and Germany this weekend, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, pressed the Biden administration to immediately provide Ukraine with the lethal aid they urgently need to win the war against Vladimir Putin. Ernst called on President Biden to abandon his failed foreign policy doctrine of appeasement and instead lead by giving Ukraine the means to stop Putin’s tyranny.