Winnebago County Board to Finalize 22-23 Budget

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to finalize the 2022-23 Fiscal Year Budget. The process requires the board to first hold a public hearing on the budget. This will allow the public to voice concerns about how taxpayer dollars are being spent and where, plus give the public a chance to understand the costs of county government operation. Those who cannot be at the hearing person can call in at (641) 591-6903 and use participant code 149935. They can also view the meeting online at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/, however this is for viewing and listening only.

The board will then close the hearing and approve the resolution calling for the approval of the new budget. Once approved, the budget will go into effect beginning July 1st.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will address the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will outline any future projects, construction, grading, and repairs to the roads. He is expected to outline the Five-Year Construction Program for the department for consideration by the board.

The Drainage Clerk will outline the current projects, repairs, and cleanouts of drainage systems throughout the county. There are not expected to be any new projects presented.