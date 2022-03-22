It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

Hundreds of Iowans were impacted by a series of deadly tornadoes earlier this month, but many thousands of others could likely use a refresher course on what to do when severe weather strikes. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service, says Monday marked the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday morning and officials are hoping people will treat it like the real thing and practice at their homes, workplaces or schools.

Each day this week, the weather service will be focusing on different types of severe weather, with a wealth of information on its website. Today’s focus is on a particular weather event we see frequently in Iowa.

Other segments this week will include the extreme dangers of flash flooding, and how to prepare with your family for severe weather. Find more information at www.weather.gov/dmx