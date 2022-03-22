Iowans Urged to Help Buy Emergency Supplies for Sister State in Ukraine

A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, executive director of Iowa Sister States, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid.

Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now are hunkering down.

The funds will be going to help meet the immediate and practical needs of the people in Cherkasy, she says, and she trusts that generous Iowans will continue showing support during these difficult times.

Cherkasy has been a Sister State of Iowa since 1996. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org