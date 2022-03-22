Health Risks Rise for Area Children According to Health Care Authorities

Spring arrived Sunday, and the new season means the potential for new risks. Registered nurse Tammy Noble is spokeswoman for the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center, which has experts available around the clock for when accidents happen.

Noble says the nature and urgency of the calls typically varies based on the age of the person involved.

A toll-free call can sometimes save an expensive — and unnecessary — trip to the emergency room. There’s a wealth of helpful tips on the poison center website that can assist parents and others in making their homes safer for children.

The Iowa Poison Control Center is always open at 1-800-222-1222 or online at www.iowapoison.org.