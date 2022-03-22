Funding Available for Conservation Innovation Grants in Iowa

Up to $350,000 in Federal grant funding is available in Iowa for the development of innovative conservation approaches and technologies through the USDA-administered Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. Grant proposals are due by May 17, 2022.

Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov. For those new to the grants.gov system, there are several preliminary steps required before an application can be submitted. To register in the grants.gov system, go to www.grants.gov, click on “Applicants”, then click on “Get Registered.” All non-Federal entities and individuals are invited to apply. The CIG requires applicants to supply at least a 50-50 match.

Funded through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), CIG helps stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in conjunction with agricultural production. CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems, and innovative approaches (such as market-based systems) to agricultural producers, into government technical manuals and guides, or to the private sector.

CIG generally funds pilot projects, field demonstrations, and on-farm conservation research. This year’s state priorities are:

Soil Health/Climate Smart Ag Water Quality and Quantity Wildlife Habitat Urban Agriculture

Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/ia/programs/financial/cig/ for more information.