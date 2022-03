Ernst Takes Biden Admin to Task for Broken Promises to Rural America on Biofuel, Trade, Regulations

On National Agriculture Day, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) took President Biden and his administration to task for their record of broken promises to rural America when it comes to biofuel, trade, and regulations in what she called the president’s “full on assault of rural America.”

Ernst made her comments at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on Tuesday.