Delbert “Bert” Cassels, 67, of Garner died Monday, March 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit following the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Hospice.

Delbert “Bert” Ray Cassels, the son of Herbert and Marie (Thompson) Cassels, was born December 20, 1954, in Mason City. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1973 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. On October 11, 1975, he married Cheryl Cerney at the Free Methodist Church in Mason City. They lived at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina until his honorable discharge in 1977. Bert and Cheryl then returned to north Iowa living in Clear Lake and later Garner where they raised their three children. Bert worked at IMT in Garner until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling, grilling and most of all spending time with his family.

Bert is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Garner; three children, Brandy (Matt) Crawford of Belmond, Billie (Jack) Myers of Hayfield and Jesse (Jamey) Cassels of Britt; seven grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Crawford, Trevor and Kayley Myers and Amelia, Sophia and Eliza Cassels; a brother, Don (Dolly) Cassels of Arizona; and two sisters, Rose (Rollie) Fink of Minnesota and Wanda Eckberg of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Allen and Roger Cassels; parents-in-law, Bud and Eleanor Cerney; and sister-in-law, Cindy Maskarina.

Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com