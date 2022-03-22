Consumers are Warned of a Vehicle Sales Scam

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection is warning the public to be aware of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam.

Delta Motors Auto Sales and the website https://deltamotorsautosales.com/ has been attempting to impersonate Delta Motors, LLC of Waterloo, a licensed and legitimate car dealership in Iowa.

If you have had dealings with a company you believe to be either Delta Motor Auto Sales or Delta Motors, LLC please contact 319-235-5591 to verify the legitimacy of your interactions.

You may also contact the Iowa DOT’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection at 515-237-3050 or invbureau@iowadot.us to confirm legitimacy or to report any interactions you believe are fraudulent.