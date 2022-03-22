LIHEAP Heating Bill Application Process Winding Down

The 2021 – 2022 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been

established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a

portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. General

applications will be taken up to April 30, 2022. Households with a

member over 60 and/or disabled can apply in October.

This program is not designed to pay household’s total energy costs. The program will

provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total

household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among

others. If you have already applied and have been approved this winter season, you

cannot re-apply.

For guidelines and an appointment in Wright County call Upper Des Moines Outreach

Office at: 515-448-3704, located at 221 West Broadway, Eagle Grove or visit

www.udmo.com.