Hancock Co Farm Bureau to host FREE Ag Day Breakfast

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22nd) is National Ag Day, a time to recognize the irreplaceable value of Iowa’s agriculture sector on our economy. This year’s theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow”. Over the last year, Iowa’s agriculture sector has stepped up to ensure a stable food supply in the face of incredible challenges prompted by massive shortages, high inflation and rising fuel costs.

Just about everything we eat, wear, and utilize in our daily lives comes from agriculture. Even Iowa’s corn fuels the ethanol in our cars. In support of our farmers’ contributions, the Hancock County Farm Bureau is sponsoring its 2022 Ag Day Breakfast tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22nd) starting at 6:30am at Duncan Community Hall in Duncan, Iowa. This free event brings people of all backgrounds together, according to Hancock County Farm Bureau Board member Kody Trampel.

Along with the free omelet breakfast, Trampel says, you will also be able to enjoy a great line-up of speakers with a special presentation by famous keynote speaker ‘Machinery Pete’ at 8am.

The Hancock County Farm Bureau free Ag Day Breakfast in Duncan starts tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22nd) at 6:30am, with the keynote speaker taking the stage at 8am. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate agriculture.