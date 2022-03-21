Guth Agrees with Iowa Legislature Resolution on Ukraine

Russian forces continue to attack the free and independent nation of Ukraine bombing civilian shelters and hospitals. Footage of these attacks continues to flow from both social media and broadcast news. The devastation is far reaching as Ukrainian troops continue to try and hold off Russian forces which are randomly bombing and destroying homes and other civilian locations.

Iowa Senator Dennis Guth threw his support behind a resolution in the Iowa Senate that supports Ukraine and its people.

Iowa has a number of trading partners overseas and in the western hemisphere. These ties and become even stronger over the years, cultivating in products and services which strengthen both economies. According to Guth, Ukraine is one of those partners.

While the resolution does not provide aid, it is a symbolic gesture according to Guth.