Garner Looks to Upgrade its Ball Fields

The Garner City Council is moving forward with yet another in a multitude of projects planned for the year. This one has to do with the baseball and softball fields. The council passed a resolution that would authorize architectural services to be used to revamp the fields. Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that this is just a first step.

Some ideas have been drawn up by members of the council and the city, but they would like to see what is actually possible.

This in part is due to the growing interest in youth sports in the city. Schmidt wants to try and meet this demand and give residents even more recreational opportunities.

Once the architectural report comes back, Schmidt feels that the city will have a better grasp on the situation and will know how to proceed.